Richard Berggren
Richard Berggren, age 79, of Niles, formerly of Skokie, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Longtime Special Education teacher, Talcott School, Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Nancy R., nee Tinzmann; loving father of Jennifer and the late Kristofer; dear brother-in-law of James (Susan) Tinzmann; fond uncle of Melissa (Eric Banta) Tinzmann and Erica (John) Ly and great-uncle of Harper Ly and Kaleb Tinzmann; dear cousin of many in America and in Sweden. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Illinois (www.soill.org), 605 E. Willow St., Normal, IL, 61761. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
