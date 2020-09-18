Richard Berggren, age 79, of Niles, formerly of Skokie, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Longtime Special Education teacher, Talcott School, Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Nancy R., nee Tinzmann; loving father of Jennifer and the late Kristofer; dear brother-in-law of James (Susan) Tinzmann; fond uncle of Melissa (Eric Banta) Tinzmann and Erica (John) Ly and great-uncle of Harper Ly and Kaleb Tinzmann; dear cousin of many in America and in Sweden. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics
Illinois (www.soill.org
), 605 E. Willow St., Normal, IL, 61761. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
