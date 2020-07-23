Richard Berube

Richard "Dick" Berube, 76 of Libertyville IL, formerly of Highland Park IL, passed away July 17th, 2020. Beloved father to Anthony (Elizabeth) of Grayslake and Stephanie Gerberding (Mike) of Evanston; cherished grandfather of Amelia, Eleanor and Samantha; dear brother to Thomas (Char) of Roscoe, IL. and Uncle to Steven (Dee) Berube of Yorkville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents James D and Anna C (Duggan) and Geri (George) Luczanich and nephew Jimmy Luczanich. The family will be having a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center https://foundation.northshore.org/donatekellogg
