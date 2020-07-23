1/
Richard Berube
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Berube, 76 of Libertyville IL, formerly of Highland Park IL, passed away July 17th, 2020. Beloved father to Anthony (Elizabeth) of Grayslake and Stephanie Gerberding (Mike) of Evanston; cherished grandfather of Amelia, Eleanor and Samantha; dear brother to Thomas (Char) of Roscoe, IL. and Uncle to Steven (Dee) Berube of Yorkville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents James D and Anna C (Duggan) and Geri (George) Luczanich and nephew Jimmy Luczanich. The family will be having a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center https://foundation.northshore.org/donatekellogg. For information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Lake on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
ick was a wonderful guy to know in HS He will be missed
Renee Kahn Klein
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dick, was a very nice guy. RIP
Donald Schweiger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved