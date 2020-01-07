|
Richard Blair "Rick" Carter, age 70, FBI Special Agent (retired), of Anchorage, AK, formerly of Chicago and Villa Park, IL, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, succumbing to years of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 4, 1949.
Arrangements by? Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020