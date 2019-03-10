|
Cook, Richard Borreson FAIA left his family and friends on March 1, 2019 to be with The Father Almighty while surrounded by his family. He was born May 23, 1937 in Harvard, IL to Clara Mathilda Borreson and Ernest Keller Cook. He left behind his wife of almost 60 years, Shirley (Antrup) Cook, three children, Alan (Liziel) Cook, Elizabeth (Marlon Sierra) Cook, and Rebecca (Rick DiMaio) Cook, four grandchildren, Andrew Cook Sonkin, Zachary Ryan Sonkin, Christopher and Alyzia Cook and brother Albert (Bernadette) Cook. Graduated from the University of Illinois in 1962 with a Bachelor of Architecture Degree. More information can be found on Cremation Society of Illinois website. Memorial service is pending and will be posted on the Cremation Society's website.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019