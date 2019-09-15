Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Richard Bowe


1938 - 2019
Richard Bowe Obituary
Richard Gwinn Bowe passed away peacefully on September 1. He was born June 22, 1938 in Chicago to William and Mary Bowe. He is survived by his twin children Alexandra Bowe DeRosa and Anson Bowe, his grandchildren Christopher and Charlotte DeRosa, his brother William, and his former spouse Ann Fauble Mather. A later marriage to Greta Edwards ended in divorce. After briefly attending Loyola University Chicago Law School, he joined the Illinois National Guard and worked in retail and as an office space real estate broker. He began his long career with the City of Chicago first working in the Human Relations Commission helping enforce the fair housing ordinance, and then in the Model Cities program dealing with police complaints. He last served as an assistant in the law department of its Board of Election Commissioners. In retirement as in his working life, Richard was a voracious reader with broad interests in history, biography and Chicago. Funeral and internment are private. Funeral Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
