Richard Bugielski

Richard "Bugs" Bugielski, 96, WWII veteran, enlisted into Army Air Corps, resident of Westchester, IL, passed away on July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna, and brothers Henry and Edward Bugielski. Beloved husband of the late Colletta Bugielski, nee Leddin for nearly 60 years. Loving father of Jan Kinsella (James) and Richard J. Bugielski ( Rebecca). Proud grandfather of Annie Hilby (Chuck), Tim Kinsella (Jacqueline), Margaret Napleton (Mike), Jimmy Kinsella (Meghan) and Brett Bugielski (Christina). Great grandfather of Patrick, Cecilia, Charlie, and Jack Hilby; Brendan, Paige, Ryan, Nolan, and Shane Kinsella; and Mary-Clare, Tommy and Therese Napleton. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Kelvyn Park High School and University of Illinois where he was a member of Chi Phi fraternity. Retired from Hines VA Hospital after 37 years as an instructor for the blind. Also worked as a part-time bartender at River Forest Country Club for 48 years under supervision of the late John and Doris Jones. Services and Interment will be private due to Covid 19 restrictions. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity
would be appreciated. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst.