Richard Bugielski
Richard "Bugs" Bugielski, 96, WWII veteran, enlisted into Army Air Corps, resident of Westchester, IL, passed away on July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna, and brothers Henry and Edward Bugielski. Beloved husband of the late Colletta Bugielski, nee Leddin for nearly 60 years. Loving father of Jan Kinsella (James) and Richard J. Bugielski ( Rebecca). Proud grandfather of Annie Hilby (Chuck), Tim Kinsella (Jacqueline), Margaret Napleton (Mike), Jimmy Kinsella (Meghan) and Brett Bugielski (Christina). Great grandfather of Patrick, Cecilia, Charlie, and Jack Hilby; Brendan, Paige, Ryan, Nolan, and Shane Kinsella; and Mary-Clare, Tommy and Therese Napleton. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Kelvyn Park High School and University of Illinois where he was a member of Chi Phi fraternity. Retired from Hines VA Hospital after 37 years as an instructor for the blind. Also worked as a part-time bartender at River Forest Country Club for 48 years under supervision of the late John and Doris Jones. Services and Interment will be private due to Covid 19 restrictions. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity would be appreciated. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
My heart goes out to all of you! We have nothing but good memories of Uncle Rich. His memory will remain in our hearts forever. Hugs & prayers to all of you.
Love, Mary-Beth & Jeff
Mary Beth Hardy
Family
July 22, 2020
Dear Jan, Richard and Family,
Please accept my condolences on the passing of your Pop. Uncle
Rich was a kind and generous man, and I'm proud to say he's my Uncle. Mike and Mada-anne also send their love and sympathy. Take care of yourselves.
Love, your cousin, Shaunmarie
Shaunmarie Rega
Family
July 21, 2020
Proud to say he was my uncle.

Jerry
Jerry Leddin
Classmate
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
