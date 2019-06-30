|
Lifetime Chicago resident Richard Clark Carlson passed away at the age of 79 on June 25. Son of Alma Mary nee Shellenberger and Oscar Victor Carlson. Graduated Hirsch High School and University of Chicago, BA, MBA. Richard was the Fiscal Officer and Acting Executive Director of the Illinois Arts Council; Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres. He began his career in finance for U.S. Steel, and Jones & Laughlin Steel. With his wife Sharon, Richard co-wrote the libretto "Black Hawk Speaks", and he had recently published a children's book, "How Dream Catcher Came to Be." Married to his beloved wife Sharon Marie Surfus Carlson for 56 years. Loving Father to Steven Clifton Carlson (Susan), Julie Carlson Sladcik (Jeffrey) and Tracy Naomi Nach (Brian). Caring brother to Irene Carlson, the late Victor Carlson, and the late Edward Carlson. Proud Grandfather to Scott Carlson, Alana Carlson, Henry Carlson, Lilia Sladcik, Jack Sladcik, Oscar Nach, Olivia Nach, and Everett Nach. Loving Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial Visitation Saturday, July 13 from 1-5 pm with a Memorial Service at 4:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019