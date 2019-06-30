Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Carlson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Carlson Obituary
Lifetime Chicago resident Richard Clark Carlson passed away at the age of 79 on June 25. Son of Alma Mary nee Shellenberger and Oscar Victor Carlson. Graduated Hirsch High School and University of Chicago, BA, MBA. Richard was the Fiscal Officer and Acting Executive Director of the Illinois Arts Council; Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres. He began his career in finance for U.S. Steel, and Jones & Laughlin Steel. With his wife Sharon, Richard co-wrote the libretto "Black Hawk Speaks", and he had recently published a children's book, "How Dream Catcher Came to Be." Married to his beloved wife Sharon Marie Surfus Carlson for 56 years. Loving Father to Steven Clifton Carlson (Susan), Julie Carlson Sladcik (Jeffrey) and Tracy Naomi Nach (Brian). Caring brother to Irene Carlson, the late Victor Carlson, and the late Edward Carlson. Proud Grandfather to Scott Carlson, Alana Carlson, Henry Carlson, Lilia Sladcik, Jack Sladcik, Oscar Nach, Olivia Nach, and Everett Nach. Loving Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial Visitation Saturday, July 13 from 1-5 pm with a Memorial Service at 4:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now