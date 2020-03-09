|
Richard C. 'Dick' Kopecky, Age 87, U.S. Army Veteran, Born into Eternal Life on March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce Franzen Kopecky for 56 years. Loving father of Rick (Jo Marie), Mary Eileen (Matt) O'Sullivan, Jim (Jill) Kopecky, and Kathleen (John) Davine. Proud "Bumpa" of Caroline, Charlotte, Jack, Clara, Emma, Will, Sarah, and Leah. Beloved son of the late Leonard Kopecky and Mary (nee Krabec). Dear brother of the late Lenny, and Bob Kopecky. Fond "Uncle Dick" to many nieces and nephews. Lifelong parishioner and Alumnus of Christ the King (1946), Proud alumnus of St. Rita H.S. (1950), and Loyola University-Chicago where he earned his Bachelor's Degree and M.S.W. Dick was a dedicated Social Worker and Federal Pre-Trial Services Officer. Dick is remembered as a kind and gentle soul to all whose lives he touched. Visitation Wednesday, March 11th, 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 for visitation 10:00am-10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to a favorite are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
