Richard C. "Papa" Kosenesky of Cicero, age 85. US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee O'Claire; loving father of Mark (Jeannette), Richard S., James "Beef" (Rhonda) and Michael (Jennifer) Kosenesky; proud grandfather of Ashley (fiance Robert Karpiel), Charles "Chaz", Ella, Madison, Nolan, Mia, Mason and the late Kelsey Kosenesky; dear brother of the late Geraldine (late George) Sukalec; fond uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at Adolf Funeral Home, 2921 S. Harlem, Berwyn on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. (Attendees are encouraged to wear Bears or Cubs Gear or simply Blue attire). Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Odilo Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Lymphoma Society, or Disabled Veterans of America. For info 708-484-4111
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020