Beloved pediatrician in Barrington, medical staff president at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and pediatric residency director at Cook County Hospital, Richard passed away peacefully on December 13 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
His family, friends, patients, coworkers and residents will remember his kindness, his smile and laughter, his joy at seeing and holding children, his passion for fighting healthcare inequality, his daily bagels and his sharp taste in clothes. Richard was a founding member of the Pure Gold Ski Team; he loved to travel, walked incessantly and had absolutely no mechanical aptitude.
Richard is survived and loved by his wife Martha Gottlieb, her children, Persephone Nerge, Matthew Shirrell, Sara Howard and Molly Lowe, and her ten grandchildren, his children Ari, Rebecca and Yoni, his daughters-in-law Rachel and Pamela, his grandchildren Adam, Yael, Eli, Dani and Julian, his brother Charles Mervis, sister-in-law Bonnie Mervis, and their children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to medicines sans frontiers or other worthy causes. For more information, visit www.richardmervis.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019