C. Richard Nash of Edwardsville, IL passed away on October 5, 2020 at Cedar Crest Village, Pompton Plains NJ just 82 minutes short of his 100th birthday. He died of natural causes after having surgery for a fractured right femur. He is survived by his son Charles Nash, his daughter in-law Carla Nash, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.



Dick was born in Edwardsville Illinois on October 6, 1920 as an only child to parents Fanny and Charles Owen Nash and is survived by his Son Charles Nash and daughter in-law Carla Nash of Longboat Key, Florida. Dick attended Edwardsville Public Schools and later Washington University as a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. When WWII broke out, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Navy and trained as a Naval aviator flying Corsair and Hellcat fighter planes. After the war he resumed his studies at Washington University in St. Louis earning a BA in Architecture after receiving numerous national design awards and subsequently earned his architectural license.



Following graduation, Dick married Elizabeth Crossman his wife of 49 years during which time they raised two children Charles Richard Nash and Leslie Silverwood (deceased).



Dick moved his family to Ottumwa Iowa and opened his architectural practice while also continuing his Naval career in the Reserves creating the first naval air reserve unit in Ottumwa. During this time, he was an active member of the American Institute of Architects, Construction Specification Institute, and the Scarab Honorary Architectural Fraternity.



Dick moved his family to Glenview Illinois in 1956 to become the



He continued to rise in rank and responsibilities culminating in Staff Commander of the U.S. Naval Air Reserve Training Command when he retired from the Navy in 1976.



In 1956, Dick left private practice and moved his family to Glenview, Illinois joining McGraw-Hill, Sweet's Division as Regional Architectural Consultant Manager in Chicago, Illinois until his retirement in 1987. During that time, Dick was also very active in both community and naval activities and was appointed Building Director of the Glenview Park District and an active member of the Society of Military Engineers, U.S. Naval Institute, and The Retired Officers Association.



Following the passing of his wife in 1994, Dick moved east in 2006 to Cedar Crest Village, Pompton Plains, NJ to be closer to his son and daughter in-law. While at Cedar Crest, Dick immediately became active in Cedar Crest and founded and moderated a weekly discussion group of 75 on current events, in addition to initiating lecture series on The Universe, Cathedrals of Europe, and Art of the Southwest. He was also a frequent member of various Cedar Crest panels through the years.



Dick received a 100-year birthday card from the White House just hours before he died. He firmly believed that longevity correlated with physical activity and he frequented the fitness center 5 times per week until he was 99. Dick was a real gentleman and looked at life in the most positive way possible. He was a real inspiration to all and claimed that the two best decisions he made in life was to marry his wife Elizabeth and move to Cedar Crest.



Dick is being buried at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, NJ.





