Richard C. Schroeder

Richard C. Schroeder Obituary
Richard C. Schroeder, 85, of Libertyville, IL and Panama City Beach, FL, passed away March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Grace K. Schroeder; cherished step-father of Kathleen A. (Donald) Blaha and James R. (Becky) Tausche; dear father-in-law of Amy Schroeder; proud grandfather of Olivia Blaha, Jake Tausche, Max and Mia Schroeder; loving brother of Joan, Edward and Larry Schroeder; and fond uncle. Mr. Schroeder was the President of Unique Indoor Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
