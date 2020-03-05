|
|
Richard C. Schroeder, 85, of Libertyville, IL and Panama City Beach, FL, passed away March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Grace K. Schroeder; cherished step-father of Kathleen A. (Donald) Blaha and James R. (Becky) Tausche; dear father-in-law of Amy Schroeder; proud grandfather of Olivia Blaha, Jake Tausche, Max and Mia Schroeder; loving brother of Joan, Edward and Larry Schroeder; and fond uncle. Mr. Schroeder was the President of Unique Indoor Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020