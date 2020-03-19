|
Richard C. Schroeder, 85, of Libertyville, IL, and Panama City Beach, FL, passed away March 1, 2020. Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Clement, and two of his seven children, Richard and Shari. Richard was the beloved husband of the late Grace K. Schroeder; loving father of Robert, Elaine (Mark) Sylaart, Virginia (Robert) Applegate, stepdaughter Kathleen A. (Donald) Blaha and stepson James R. (Becky) Tausche; proud grandfather to Jennifer Kaufman, Adam Jenkins, Max Schroeder, Aaron Jenkins, Olivia Blaha, Mia Schroeder, Brieanna Holbrook and Jake Tausche; loving brother of Sister Joan, Edward and Lawrence Schroeder; and fond uncle to Susan Robinson, Laurette DeLoach, and Todd Schroeder.
Richard (Rich) was the president of Unique Indoor Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning, which, during his tenure, grew to 20 locations across five states. Starting out his career as a journeyman himself, and being an educator at heart, Rich never outgrew his love for the "hands-on" side of his profession and for over 30 years remained instrumental in the training and development of younger technicians.
Rich and Grace were longstanding donors to two causes very close to their hearts-Lambs Farm, Libertyville, which helps people with developmental disabilities lead independent lives, and , Memphis, TN, which advances cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases.
In his semi-retirement Rich built his Florida home from the ground up and helped others build their own homes as well. In the mid-1980s he became a founding owner at a resort in Elkhorn, WI, where, in short time, his two brothers, Ed and Larry, also became owners. For 30 years beginning in 1985, the three brothers spent quality time together. Not a day went by that golf carts weren't whizzing back and forth from one Schroeder property to another.
There was nary a neighbor that Rich and Grace didn't know at their Panama City and Elkhorn homes. The door was always open and the fridge always stocked for the many friends and family that stopped by for a visit. Being on a lake, Rich could further his hobby as a fisherman as much as he could relish in the joy of being a father, grandfather, brother and uncle to his kids, their spouses, grandkids, nieces and nephews who visited and set their own poles in the water.
Rich relaxed by indulging in his love of reading, counting David Baldacci, Lee Childs and Tom Clancy among his favorite authors. What Rich cherished most was being in a position where he could share the fruits of his labor with family and friends-all of whom he loved so deeply, and who loved him back. And as he stretched out in the fresh air with the breeze floating through his three-season porch, he was thankful for his many blessings-and for the sound of Grace's voice when she called out, "Rick, it's time for lunch!"
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or visit StJude.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020