Richard C. Seeman, age 92 of Western Springs. WWll Army Veteran. Beloved father of Richard A. Seeman, dear grandfather of Nicole and Mark; fond brother of the late Lydia, June, Gertrude and Henry; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 regulations the family has elected to hold a memorial service at at future date. Interment private. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Memorials appreciated to St. John Lutheran Church, 505 S Park Rd, La Grange, IL 60525 Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.