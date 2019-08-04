Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Sommer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Sommer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Sommer Obituary
Richard C. Sommer, 77, of Highland Park, passed away July 31, 2019 of prostate cancer. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Iris Rae. He is survived by two loving sons, Larry and Kenny, sisters Penny Towles(John) and Anne Mcewen (Mark),brother-in-law Wayne (Kris), and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Rick was an avid tennis player and coach. He was nationally ranked as a senior player. He attended the University Toledo in Ohio on a tennis scholarship and graduated at Roosevelt University where he met his future wife, Iris Citron. Information about a memorial service will be on Kelley & Spalding's web page when available. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
Download Now