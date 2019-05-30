|
age 84. Beloved husband of Jacqueline M. nee Marchewka. Loving father of Judy Todro, Eileen (Michael) Dacanay and the late Thomas (Bridget). Dear grandfather of Amanda, Nicholas, Douglas, Timothy and the late Sara. Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Snows Parish. Funeral Prayer Service 8:30 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to Our Lady of the Snows Church Mass 9:00 a.m. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 30 to May 31, 2019