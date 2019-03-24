|
Richard "Ricky" Carbonaro, 67; Loving husband of Gina; Beloved father of Nicole (Mike) Terzo, Jennifer, Gina, Andrew (Kristina) and Christina Carbonaro and Nick (Kristen) and Johnny Marino; Proud Papa of Gianna, Michael, Samantha, Julia, Andy and Lia; Loving son of the late Michael and the late Dolores Carbonaro; Dear brother of Michael Carbonaro and the late Alfred Carbonaro; Special uncle to Michael and many other nieces and nephews; One of a kind and loyal friend to many. Visitation Monday March 25th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service begins Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to St. Eugene Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019