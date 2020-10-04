Richard Carl Hallgren, age 91, died peacefully in his home in Rochester Hills, MI on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was predeceased by his first wife of 56 years, Joan Viola (Stevens) Hallgren and his second wife, Jenny (Kane) Hallgren as well as his granddaughter, Dana Hallgren. He was a devoted father to Richard S. (Joan M.) Hallgren of Orland Park, Ill and Gayle A. (Kenneth C.) Wolfe of Bow, NH. He was a loving grandfather to Jodi (Jayson) Vallee of Somersworth, NH; Erik (Kristin Monceski) Hallgren of Downers Grove, Ill; Hannah (Kyle) Doherty of Boxford, Mass.; Mark (Lauren Kolek) Hallgren of Kenosha, WI; and Kara (Danny Montesinos) Hallgren of Orland Park, Ill. He was also a thoughtful and caring great-grandfather to Henrik Hallgren, Amelia Vallee, Rowan Vallee, and Andrew Hallgren, with another great-grandchild due later this year. A graveside ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 7 at 2 p.m. at the Oakridge Cemetery in Hillside, Ill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 as well as the Lutheran Heritage Foundation, 51474 Romeo Plank Road, Macomb, MI 48042. To read the full obituary and to leave an online condolence to the family, please visit: www.pixleyfh.com
.