Richard Carl Pagels Sr.
Richard "Dick" Carl Pagels, Sr., entered the presence of the Lord Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Glen Ellyn, IL at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley Annette Pagels (nee Bradley) and his loving children Annette Strauch, Richard Jr. (Gloria), and Robert (Elaine) along with 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna (nee Anderson) of Chicago, IL; his brothers Walter, George, Charles, William; and sister Dorothea Ruwe. He grew up in Morgan Park, attended Clissold Grammar School and Morgan Park High School, and graduated from Bradley University, Peoria, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, became an Eagle Scout, and later the leader of Troop 609 (1955- 1968). After serving in the Army, he worked for the family woodturning business, George Pagels Company, and eventually became the owner. He and his family lived in Oak Lawn and later Palos Park. Dick loved the Lord, his wife and family, the Boy Scouts, the CUBS, and antique motorbikes called Whizzers. Due to the COVID restrictions, there will just be a close-family-only celebration of his life. Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
