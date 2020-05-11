Richard C. Ahern, Jr., 77 of Lisle, IL, passed away May 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years of Barbara, nee Dahlke; devoted father of Patricia (Anthony) Ahern Otero, Michael Ahern, Erin (Timothy) Wiggs and Ryan (Stephanie) Ahern; adored grandfather of Rhianne, Regan and Ryan, Jr. Ahern and Tyler and Spencer Wiggs. He is also survived by two sisters, Margaret Sullivan and Alice Watson Fussell, three brothers-in-law John, Roger and Dennis (fiancé Roberta) Dahlke and two sisters-in-law Darlene (Kenneth) Kramer and Pamela (late Richard) Wells and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard C. Ahern, Sr. and Beatrice Hayes Ahern and a brother Arthur Francis Ahern. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois, a retired Special Agent for the IRS (Chicago), long time Treasurer of the Federal Criminal Investigators Association, a volunteer fireman for Riverdale, IL Fire Department and Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department and a Vietnam veteran. Services May 11, 2020 and Interment are private. Arrangements by Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, Lisle, IL. For condolences or to share a memory please visit www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020.