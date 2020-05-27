Richard Clifford Potter
Richard Clifford "Cliff" Potter, 73, of Northbrook, IL, died May 19, 2020. He is survived by six children: Catherine (Alix Guerrier), David (Takyung Gilda), Stephanie, Jacqueline, Audrey and Vivienne; five grandchildren; a sister, Deborah Potter (Robert Witten), and her two children and one grandchild; a half brother, Christopher Potter and his children; the children and grandchildren of his step-sister Lauren Harrison, who is deceased; and others.



Cliff was born in Providence, RI to Peter and Helen Louise (nee McDevitt) Potter, both deceased. In childhood he lived in several places in the U.S. and Europe. He earned his undergraduate degree at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his law degree at Indiana University Bloomington.



Practicing law was Cliff's vocation and passion. Eventually he established his own practice, Potter Group. Cliff was also a veteran. He won the American Spirit Honor Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.



Cliff loved music and technology. He also enjoyed art, reading, writing and travel.



Private services will be held Saturday, May 30. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are welcome to the American Heart Association or the 529 college savings plan for Vivienne. Funeral information 847-998-1020.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
