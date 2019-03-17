|
|
Richard D. Bagus. Beloved husband of the late Carol nee Tanner. Loving father of Daniel (Jane) Bagus, Robert (Patti) Bagus, David Bagus & Richard (Laura) Bagus. Cherished grandfather of Steven, Danielle, Bradley, Kristie, Robert, Brett & Morgan. Proud great grandfather of Colette. Dear brother of the late William (Miriam) Bagus. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Monday at 10:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Richard was a trusted driver for Jewel Food Stores for 30 years & Past President of Oak Lawn Baseball. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019