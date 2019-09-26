Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dunne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Dunne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Dunne Obituary
Richard D. Dunne. Beloved husband of Louise nee Fox. Devoted son of the late Theresa nee Knaperek & Wolford Dunne. Loving son in law, brother in law, nephew, uncle & cousin of many. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn where Services will take place Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of Service at 11:00 am. Member of Our Lady of Fatima Knights of Columbus. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now