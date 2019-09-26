|
Richard D. Dunne. Beloved husband of Louise nee Fox. Devoted son of the late Theresa nee Knaperek & Wolford Dunne. Loving son in law, brother in law, nephew, uncle & cousin of many. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn where Services will take place Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of Service at 11:00 am. Member of Our Lady of Fatima Knights of Columbus. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019