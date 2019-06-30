Richard D. Harza, 95, of Evanston. Beloved husband of Dorothy Harza, nee Goettsch; loving father of the late Laura and John Harza; fond brother of the late Arthur (late Josephine) Hoffman; caring uncle of Araminta (Robert) Schnack, Charles (Jane) Hoffman and Susanne (William) King. Mr. Harza earned an engineering degree from Northwestern University and a PhD from the University of Wisconsin. He thought like an inventor. His many patents included a highway paving slab design and a continuous body motion seating device which is used in BMW cars. He served in the U.S. Navy in WW II on the US Prince William, CVE 31. After serving his country, he worked with Harza Engineering Company, with projects in 25 countries and in the U.S. He was in charge of concept, planning, design and on-site quality control of Chicago's Deep Tunnel Plan, the world's largest urban storm drainage tunnel system. It provides pollution control for Lake Michigan, the source of Chicago's water supply. In accordance with Richard's wishes, private services will be held. Since Richard grew up within ear shot of Ravinia, memorial contributions to Ravinia's Steans Music Institute (www.ravinia.org) would be fittingly appreciated. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home 847-251-8200. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019