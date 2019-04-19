Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Richard Pawell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pawell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Pawell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard D. Pawell Obituary
Richard D. Pawell, age 82, beloved husband of Irva nee Holste; dearest father of Gregory (Bridget) Pawell, Lynne (Edward) Clemens, Christopher (Deirdre) Pawell, Scott (Ruth) Gauss, Laura (Daniel) Barry, Kenneth Gauss, and Lynda (Michael) McGarry; grandfather of Samantha (Bryan), Kevin (Brianna), Kennedy, Gavin, Erin, Alex, Andy, Abby, Jack, Matthew, and Maggie; great grandfather of Landon and Bentley; brother of Richard Grott. He was preceded in death by his wife Janice nee Christen in 1993 and a brother Fr. Robert Pawell O.F.M. in 2017. Visitation Monday from 3pm until 8pm at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Lying in state Tuesday from 9:15am until time of mass 10:00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now