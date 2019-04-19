|
|
Richard D. Pawell, age 82, beloved husband of Irva nee Holste; dearest father of Gregory (Bridget) Pawell, Lynne (Edward) Clemens, Christopher (Deirdre) Pawell, Scott (Ruth) Gauss, Laura (Daniel) Barry, Kenneth Gauss, and Lynda (Michael) McGarry; grandfather of Samantha (Bryan), Kevin (Brianna), Kennedy, Gavin, Erin, Alex, Andy, Abby, Jack, Matthew, and Maggie; great grandfather of Landon and Bentley; brother of Richard Grott. He was preceded in death by his wife Janice nee Christen in 1993 and a brother Fr. Robert Pawell O.F.M. in 2017. Visitation Monday from 3pm until 8pm at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Lying in state Tuesday from 9:15am until time of mass 10:00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated. Funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019