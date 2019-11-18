Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Lying in State
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Archangel Michael Orthodox Church
8301 S. LeClaire
Burbank, IL
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Archangel Michael Orthodox Church
8301 S. LeClaire
Burbank, IL
Richard D. Simonsis Obituary
Richard D. Simonsis, age 59. Beloved husband of Janine nee Ganobcik; loving father of Reed and Alexa; dear brother of Robert (Yolanda) Simonsis and Linda (Greg) Moody; fond cousin, uncle and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. with Panikhida Service 7 p.m. at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home 5570 W. 95th St. Lying in state Wednesday, 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church, 8301 S. LeClaire, Burbank. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Richard's Children's Education Fund. 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 18, 2019
