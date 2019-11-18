|
Richard D. Simonsis, age 59. Beloved husband of Janine nee Ganobcik; loving father of Reed and Alexa; dear brother of Robert (Yolanda) Simonsis and Linda (Greg) Moody; fond cousin, uncle and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. with Panikhida Service 7 p.m. at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home 5570 W. 95th St. Lying in state Wednesday, 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church, 8301 S. LeClaire, Burbank. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Richard's Children's Education Fund. 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 18, 2019