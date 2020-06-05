Richard D Triffler. Loving husband of the late Esther L. Triffler, nee Lerner, .Beloved father of Michael Triffler and Laura (Avraham) Kahana. Dear brother of Fay (David Fetter) Triffler. Private graveside service will be held on Sunday. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Illinois Holocaust Museum And Education Center, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. To attend the funeral live stream and for Shiva Signup please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.