Richard D. Wasser, 87, Born in Chicago on August 9, 1932, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on May 29, 2020; Cherished husband and best friend to his wife of 60 years, Mary Therese Wasser, nee Mahoney; loving son of Elizabeth (Jastrzebowski) and Joseph Wasser, devoted and loving father of Mary (Dan) Junis, Joan (Pat) O'Malley, Daniel (Jeanne) Wasser, William (Catherine) Wasser and James (Karen) Wasser. Loving Papa of Patrick (Chelsea) O'Malley, Jessica Wasser, Beth O'Malley, Jason Wasser, Katherine Junis, Erik Wasser, Mary Wasser, Mary Kay Junis, Christopher Wasser and Daniel Wasser. Dearest sister of Beatrice (late William) Muller, fond brother of the late Ralph (Barbara) Lach and the late Paul (late Laverne) Lach. Fond brother-in- law and uncle of many. Richard was a proud Navy Veteran (1st Class Petty Officer) who served in the Korean War and honored for his service with military presence on his 85th birthday. Richard was past Commander for Mt. Greenwood's American Legion Post 844 and a member of VFW Post 5220. Richard was a very kind, friendly and gentle man who lived for his family. Current services are private. A memorial mass and celebration of Richard's life will be forthcoming. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Arrangement by Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park 708-499-3223


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
