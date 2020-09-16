Richard Danaher age 92, passed away Sunday September 13, 2020. Son of the late Richard and Helen Danaher. Brother to the late Jeanne (Bill) Daniher. Beloved Uncle to Kathy (Carl) Baio, Susan (Mark) Richardson, Patrick (Deb) Daniher, Tim (Marge) Daniher and the late Bill Daniher Jr. Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Richard will be remembered for his love of the New York Yankees, and performing Karaoke. A Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, at Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home 10727 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, 60655 with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christina Catholic Church and Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please contact the funeral home for further service information at 773-783-7700. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.





