1/
Richard Danaher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Danaher age 92, passed away Sunday September 13, 2020. Son of the late Richard and Helen Danaher. Brother to the late Jeanne (Bill) Daniher. Beloved Uncle to Kathy (Carl) Baio, Susan (Mark) Richardson, Patrick (Deb) Daniher, Tim (Marge) Daniher and the late Bill Daniher Jr. Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Richard will be remembered for his love of the New York Yankees, and performing Karaoke. A Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, at Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home 10727 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, 60655 with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christina Catholic Church and Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please contact the funeral home for further service information at 773-783-7700. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
7737837700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved