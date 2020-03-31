|
Richard Darrell Kincaid unexpectedly took his life on Friday March 20, 2020. Many will seek to impose a narrative on this tragedy, but his loved ones have been left searching for an answer. The shock of the global pandemic and market collapse appeared to be just one of many things weighing on him. In the days following the tragedy, family and friends said Richard was the last person they expected to end his own life. The world has lost an extraordinary businessman, a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. Richard was survived by his loving wife Jackie, his amazing children, Jake Kincaid, Jenna Kincaid (Max) Omick, and Luke Kincaid. Brothers and sisters include, Carolyn (Gordon) Berry, Nancy Riley, Peggy (Tony) Waldschmidt, Frank (Becky) Kincaid, Chris (Meghan) Kincaid, and numerous nieces and nephews who love him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Jo Ann Kincaid. Richard grew up in Ellinwood, Kansas where he graduated from Ellinwood High School. He went on to attend University of Kansas and graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in business finance. He was then accepted into University of Austin Texas where he received a Masters of Business Administration, Finance. Richard married his wife Jackie of nearly 34 years, June 1986. They moved to Chicago where he launched a successful career at First National Bank of Chicago, proceeded by a position at Barkley Bank. He accepted a role with Equity Office, quickly earned his place as Chief Financial Officer, and later became CEO. He administered the sale of the company in 2006. After the watershed real estate deal, he had a desire to pursue a different path. He started and led numerous philanthropic organizations with the goal of helping others to have a better life. For the remainder of his career, he poured his passion into the vision of filling cities around the world with vertical gardens as the CEO of Sage Green Life. Richard was talented and intelligent. Some would say annoyingly so. His kids teased him relentlessly when he sang the wrong lyric to "All of Me" at his nephew's wedding because it was the only thing they ever saw him mess up. He could keep up skiing double-black diamonds with his children, bring an entire room to tears with his singing voice, read a book in a short flight and recall the details photographically. He was an avid tennis player. Richard loved loud music, wine and hosting parties. His youngest son Luke once quipped that his father's house parties got more noise complaints than his high school ragers.
He will be missed by many. He was a rock for his family and countless others who relied on him for advice and stability. There is a tremendous void in the lives of all those Richard touched. The world will never be the same without him. A celebration to honor the life of Richard Kincaid will be announced when the world is a safer place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: Teach for America (www.teachforamerica.org), Providence Farm Community (www.pfcommunity.org), Earthjustice (www.earthjustice.org) or Humble Design(www.humbledesign.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020