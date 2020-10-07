95, of West Bend, died Sat. Oct. 3, 2020.
He graduated in 1951 from Northwestern Medical School in Chicago and interned at St. Luke's in Chicago from 1951-1952.
Doc is survived by his wife, Carolyn (nee Kappe); four sons, Richard (Kristine Mooney) Gibson M.D., James (Anita) Gibson, Robert (Sheree) Gibson M.D., and Thomas (Tracy) Gibson; a son-in-law, William Anderson; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Per his request, a private burial will be held in Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend, WI.
Memorials to the charity of your choice
or The Albrecht Free Clinic, 908 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095 are appreciated.
. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095.