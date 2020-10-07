1/
Richard Davis Gibson
95, of West Bend, died Sat. Oct. 3, 2020.

He graduated in 1951 from Northwestern Medical School in Chicago and interned at St. Luke's in Chicago from 1951-1952.

Doc is survived by his wife, Carolyn (nee Kappe); four sons, Richard (Kristine Mooney) Gibson M.D., James (Anita) Gibson, Robert (Sheree) Gibson M.D., and Thomas (Tracy) Gibson; a son-in-law, William Anderson; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Per his request, a private burial will be held in Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend, WI.

Memorials to the charity of your choice or The Albrecht Free Clinic, 908 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095 are appreciated.

Express condolences and sign the online guest book at www.myrhum-patten.com. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend
1315 W. Washington St.
West Bend, WI 53095
262-334-2776
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
