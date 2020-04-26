Home

Richard Denis Choinoski


1941 - 2020
Richard Denis Choinoski Obituary
Richard Denis Choinoski passed away April 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving children, Richard C. Choinoski, Regina D. Choinoski and mother of his children, Marcy Choinoski. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Denis Walter Choinoski from MN and Alice Victoria Imanski from Wisconsin. Richard was born in Washinton D.C. December 7, 1941. He studied accounting after completing a BBA and an MBA from Loyola University and worked for the City of Waukegan and retired in 1999. He will be interred at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Private services provided by Benson Family FH, 773-478-5800.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
