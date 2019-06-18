|
|
Slott , Richard Dennis On June 14th, 2019 we lost a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, and our friend Richard Dennis Slott, 58, of San Antonio, TX. Rick was born in Easton, Connecticut to Tom and Lorraine Slott on June 30th 1960.
Rick is preceded in death by parents Tom and Lorraine Slott and brother Michael (Jean) Slott. Rick is survived by sons Erik (Ashley), Ryan, and Kyle; brothers Don, John, and Dennis (Maureen); sister Sue (Craig) Casino; granddaughter Harper; along with countless nieces and nephews.
We know Rick will be missed by his countless friends across the midwest. We thank everyone for their prayers and support; he loved you all and told us often. A gathering will be held at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Wheaton, IL. on August 17th. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 18 to June 23, 2019