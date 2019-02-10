Home

Richard (Ric) Diehl, age 71, died on February 4, 2019. Beloved father of Kimberly (Doug) Brunnert and cherished grandfather of Lincoln and Benjamin Brunnert, Ric was a lifelong member of the American Institutes of Architects and practiced architecture and asbestos abatement in the Chicagoland area for many decades. He was a lifelong learner, giving joy to many as he learned baking tricks, stained glass creating, antique clock repair and restoration, woodcarving, and watercolor. He died as he lived, thinking of others and offering kind words and a positive attitude despite any personal hardships. He will be missed by many. Please share memories and stories so his legacy can continue. A celebration of his life will be held on March 9 from 2-4 pm at StoneWood Ale House, 601 Mall Drive Schaumburg, IL 60173.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
