Richard Dina
1926 - 2020
Richard Dina, 94. Beloved husband of Doris for 72 years. Loving father of Lynn (Greg) Busiedlik, Ricky (Laurie), Deb (Tom) Blakley, Diane (Dan) Ciametti, Dawn (Jerry Robinson) and Raymond. Proud grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 12. Preceded in death by sister Nina (the late Fred) Rabins, brother Joe (the late Elsie), loving brother-in-law of the late Rae (Roy) Bluck, Betty (the late Sam) Morgan, fun-loving uncle, dear cousin, and friend to many.

WWII Navy veteran and Honor Flight participant. He loved cooking (especially spaghetti and meatballs), baking, gardening, dancing at family weddings, music, TV westerns, his Sicilian heritage, bowling, traveling, and dogs. He will be remembered for his humor, generosity, storytelling, and love of family. Due to current health restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the USO. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
December 5, 2020
His wonderful sense of humor and smooth dance steps are forever etched in my brain! I’m honored to be his niece!
Judie Emerson
Family
December 3, 2020
Uncle Richard was one of a kind and such a wonderful soul. I have so many memories over the years that I will cherish for years to come. My condolences to Aunt Doris and to the rest of the family.
Sherri Fowler
Family
December 3, 2020
My Uncle Richard was one of the kindest, funniest, versatile and most interesting people in our family. He always had fascinating stories to tell and remembered details from many years ago. He had the best Grandma Dina recipes committed to memory and was always willing to share as well as make them for us. He always would whisk me onto the dance floor and never complained once when I would stomp on his nimble, expert dancing feet. I loved him very much and will never forget him. He was a wonderful man. My sympathy to Aunt Doris and all of my cousins. Rest in peace Uncle Richard........
Rhonda Malic
Family
December 3, 2020
Uncle Richard was a wonderful person and always had a beautiful smile on his face. My thoughts are with the the family. Love Dale Fowler
Dale Fowler
Friend
December 2, 2020
Very sorry to hear about the passing of Ray's dad. Our sympathies to the entire family. May your cherished memories be a blessing and a comfort. Jim & Diana McNelis
Jim McNelis
Friend
December 2, 2020
I'm so sad to hear of Uncle Richard's passing. He was such a shining light and always had a smile on his face. I remember all the celebrations through the years, he was the first one on the dance floor! He always had a story to share and always made me laugh. I loved having him in my life and will remember him fondly. Sending love and condolences to Aunt Doris, Lynn, Ricky, Debbie, Diane, Dawn and Raymond...and to all his grandkids and great grandkids.
Chelsey Byrd
Family
