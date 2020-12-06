Richard Dina, 94. Beloved husband of Doris for 72 years. Loving father of Lynn (Greg) Busiedlik, Ricky (Laurie), Deb (Tom) Blakley, Diane (Dan) Ciametti, Dawn (Jerry Robinson) and Raymond. Proud grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 12. Preceded in death by sister Nina (the late Fred) Rabins, brother Joe (the late Elsie), loving brother-in-law of the late Rae (Roy) Bluck, Betty (the late Sam) Morgan, fun-loving uncle, dear cousin, and friend to many.
WWII Navy veteran and Honor Flight participant. He loved cooking (especially spaghetti and meatballs), baking, gardening, dancing at family weddings, music, TV westerns, his Sicilian heritage, bowling, traveling, and dogs. He will be remembered for his humor, generosity, storytelling, and love of family. Due to current health restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the USO. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com