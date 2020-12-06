My Uncle Richard was one of the kindest, funniest, versatile and most interesting people in our family. He always had fascinating stories to tell and remembered details from many years ago. He had the best Grandma Dina recipes committed to memory and was always willing to share as well as make them for us. He always would whisk me onto the dance floor and never complained once when I would stomp on his nimble, expert dancing feet. I loved him very much and will never forget him. He was a wonderful man. My sympathy to Aunt Doris and all of my cousins. Rest in peace Uncle Richard........

Rhonda Malic

Family