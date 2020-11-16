Richard Dodge Abelson peacefully passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 95. He graduated from Purdue with an engineering degree, where he met his wife of 72 years, Donna (nee Greenberg). He went on to earn an MBA from University of Chicago and have an illustrious career, rising to CEO of Maremont Corporation, a Fortune 500 company. He later held executive positions at Paxall Inc. and Sealy Corporation. Richard was born in Chicago on May 5, 1925 to the late Anne Wolfson Abelson and Albert A. Abelson. He is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Debra (Michael Brohman) and son Dennis (Barbara). Richard was a devoted grandfather to Carly Novak (John), Hillary Teven (Brian), Stephanie Brohman and Josh Brohman, and loving great-grandfather to Will and Reese Novak and Oliver and Reid Teven. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Richard's honor to JUF or the COVID-19 Response Fund at https://foundation.northshore.org/covid19
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website on Wednesday at 11AM.Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com