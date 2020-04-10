|
Richard Duane "Dick" Baker was born on October 5, 1938. Dick succumbed to the Covid-19 Virus on April 8, 2020. Dick attended grade school and high school in Protection, KS, then finished high school at Hesston College and attended Friends University. After working for a few years on the family farm, he moved to Denver, CO, where he worked as an accountant at Presbyterian Hospital. When he moved to Chicago, he attended Roosevelt University and worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and later at Lutheran General Hospital. He finished his career at Evanston Hospital in the Finance Office. In 1972, Dick and Joan Lane Karra were married, and Dick gained 3 step-children, Michael Karras, Lori Karra, and Chris Karra Nowotarski. They lived in Chicago, then moved to Morton Grove in 1977. Dick was an avid gardener and beautified the corner where he lived. He was happiest when surrounded by music: singing Southern Gospel songs, playing the piano, tenor sax and bass clarinet, and listening to any kind of music, from country to opera. At Friends University he was part of the Singing Quakers' Choir, which gave concerts throughout the country. Later, when he lived in the Chicago area, he was part of Glenview Community Band, which performed concerts regularly. Dick was a member of CityLine Bible Church. In earlier years, he served in his church as an usher and deacon and in the music department, taking part in contatas, singing solos and duets, and playing the piano and other instruments. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Ralph Baker. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his sister, Ramona, and her husband, Garlan Jarnigan; his sister, Roberta, and her husband, Lawrence Foth; his step-children and their spouses, Michael and Nancy Karras, Lori Karra, Chris and Dan Nowotarski; his grandchildren and spouses, Shannon and Ed Keller, Derek Deutscher, Brenna and Kori Sunderman, Carly Hauri, Danny Nowotarski, and Lizzie Karras; and his great-grandchildren, Caleb, Elijah, Eva, Kai, and Eliyana Sunderman. Also surviving are his niece and nephews, Carla Christian, Kevin Foth, and Kent Jarnigan, and their spouses and children. Also surviving are his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Bea Lane and their children and spouses, Rhonda and Tom Weers, Karen and Norman Churchill, Bruce and Amy Lane, and Cyndie and Kevin Rees. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 10 to Apr. 16, 2020