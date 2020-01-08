|
|
Richard E. Campbell 91, was born to the late Richard C. and Sigrid Campbell on October 17, 1928 in Chicago. He graduated from Mississippi College and served in the Korean war. He was a loving brother to the late Jean Osinga. After returning home, he met and married the love of his life June Glidewell on October 22, 1955. They had three children, Susan (Tim) Hennessy, Barbara (Hank) Deckinga, and Steven (Diane) Campbell. Their beloved grandchildren are Kelsey (Alan) Seaborg, Shea Hennessy, Timmy Hennessy, Alex Campbell and Erin Campbell. Mr. Campbell was co founder of Bellman-Melcor inc. with his dear friend and business partner Carl Osterman Sr. in 1962. He is fondly remembered as a long time baseball coach in the Palos Youth Baseball organization and loved to play golf and tennis. He was a lifetime "Superfan" of the Chicago White Sox, and later in life of professional golfer Justin Rose. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 11 2020 beginning at 9:00 A.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7800 South McCarthy road in Palos Heights. A memorial service will be held immediately afterward at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations would be graciously accepted for the Palos United Methodist Church/Palos Food Pantry, 12100 South Harlem Avenue in Palos Heights, IL 60463.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020