Richard Hammond
Richard E. Hammond


1933 - 2020
Richard E. Hammond Obituary
Richard E. Hammond, U.S. Army Veteran; beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Peyton). Loving father of Joan (Phil) Meegan. Devoted grandfather of Courtney (Ryan) Feil, Ryan and Conor Meegan. Great-grandfather of Delaney and Declyn. Also many nieces and nephews. Loyal patron of The Double Yoke Restaurant. Funeral services were held privately for family members in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In honor of Richard's memory donations to Providence Catholic High School (https://www.providencecatholic.org/support-pchs/donate/) are appreciated. RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, rjmodellfh.com or 708-301-3595
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
