Richard E. Hoekstra, beloved husband of the late Ida nee Moro; loving father of William (Anita), Maria (Mike) Hutchins, Linda (James) Derrig and Gina (Terry) Benge; cherished grandfather of Chris (Amanda), Carlie (Zach), Kendall (Ben), Colin, Megan, Richard, Mariano, John, Maria, Matt, Ellie, Libby, and Jack; great-grandfather of Jack, Emma and Brady Hoekstra; preceded in death by 8 siblings. Visitation Friday 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Ent. Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For funeral info: (630)-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019