Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hoekstra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Hoekstra

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard E. Hoekstra Obituary
Richard E. Hoekstra, beloved husband of the late Ida nee Moro; loving father of William (Anita), Maria (Mike) Hutchins, Linda (James) Derrig and Gina (Terry) Benge; cherished grandfather of Chris (Amanda), Carlie (Zach), Kendall (Ben), Colin, Megan, Richard, Mariano, John, Maria, Matt, Ellie, Libby, and Jack; great-grandfather of Jack, Emma and Brady Hoekstra; preceded in death by 8 siblings. Visitation Friday 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Ent. Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For funeral info: (630)-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now