Richard Lalla, age 82 a long-time resident of Downers Grove passed away on May 28, 2019 and went to his heavenly reward. He was born May 11, 1937, in Chicago Illinois, to the late Joseph and Clara Lalla. Beloved husband of Eleanor nee Sarama, whom he married October 4, 1959, loving father of Kathryn (Mike) Lissak and cherished Papa to Ryan and Jonathan and brother to Ken (Dorothy) Lalla. Visitation Monday 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to El Sierra School, 6835 Fairmount Avenue, Downers Grove IL 60516, Checks payable to: El Sierra PTA Rich Lalla or Hines VA Hospital, Attn: Voluntary Services, 5000 S 5th Avenue, Hines IL 60141, Memo Line: GPF – 1043 Rich Lalla. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019