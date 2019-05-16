Home

Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
Richard E. Larson Obituary
Richard E. Larson, 87 years. U.S. Marine Corps Vet. Beloved husband of the late Barbara, nee Walker. Loving father of Richard (Christine), Patricia (David) Trendl, and the late Ronald (Patricia). Devoted grandpa of Juliann (Ryan), Kristina (Jason), Kimberly (Scott), Kathryn (Benny), Nicholas (Nicole), Brianna (Chris), Brandon, and Bethany. Cherished great-grandpa of 10. Loving brother of Karl Larsson. Dear friend of Genie Grod. A special thank you to Marianne Walsh. Proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Retired employee of Pepsi Cola. Visitation Sunday 3-9 P.M. Funeral service Monday10 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th St., Crestwood. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
