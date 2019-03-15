Richard E. "Rich" Law, 71 of Monticello, IN, passed away March 11, 2019, at his home. He was born December 12, 1947, in New London, Connecticut, to the late Ramon "Gene" and Lucille "Lu" (Staral) Law. On October 27, 1984, in Mokena, IL, he married Maureen F. (Doyle) Gabel; she survives. After graduating from Mendel High School of Chicago, Rich worked as an Officer and Detective of for the Chicago Police Department of Chicago for thirty – seven years. Rich also served as the Chief of Police for the Will County Forest Preserve of Will County, for five years. In October of 1979, Rich and his sister, Sheri, started the Sherick Glass Studio (currently Sheri Law Art Glass) of Homer Glen.Surviving are wife, Maureen F. Law of Monticello, IN; daughters, Jeananne (Paul) Skorpinski, and Kathy Gabel – Baldermann, both of Mokena; grandsons, Nick Baldermann, and Jack Skorpinski, both of Mokena; sister, Sheri Law of Homer Glen; brothers, Randy (Brenda) Law of Crystal Lake, and Bob Law of Hometown; step – sisters, Kathie (Dave) Bass of Bolder City, Nevada, Cindy Sweeney former of Darien, and Micki (Dave) Bohac of Willow Springs; and step – brother, Chuck (Chris) Binelli of Orland Park. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. March 17, 2019, at the Vandenberg Funeral Home of Mokena. Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home at 8 p.m., March 17, 2019. Burial will be Private for the family.For full obituary see www.miller-rosckafh.com or see Miller – Roscka Funeral Home of Facebook. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary