Richard E. Neapolitan, PhD formerly of Westchester, passed away on January 29, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. He fought hard to battle cancer. Richard was an accomplished Professor of Science who wrote six scientific books. Please visit his Wikipedia page for details. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m until time of chapel service 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020