Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church
6218 Capulina Ave.
Morton Grove, IL
Richard E. Norton Obituary
Richard E. Norton, 73, beloved husband of Cathy; loving father of Sean; dear grandfather of the late Julian; fond brother of Carol Serfling. Funeral service at Jerusalem Lutheran Church 6218 Capulina Ave. Morton Grove, IL Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
