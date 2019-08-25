|
|
Richard E. Norton, 73, beloved husband of Cathy; loving father of Sean; dear grandfather of the late Julian; fond brother of Carol Serfling. Funeral service at Jerusalem Lutheran Church 6218 Capulina Ave. Morton Grove, IL Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019