DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Richard E. Ouradnik


1941 - 2020
Richard E. Ouradnik Obituary
Richard E. Ouradnik, 79 of Huntley, died peacefully, February 1, 2020.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00pm with a service at 7pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .

Richard was born January 21, 1941 the son of Frank and Marion Ouradnik. He married Joan Hoffman on January 16, 1965. He proudly served in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, his son, Richard H. Ouradnik, grandchildren, Elizabeth, and Josh and great granddaughter, Melody Rose, he is also survived by his brother-in-law, Hal (Mary) Hoffman and by one niece, four nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
