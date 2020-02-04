|
Richard E. Ouradnik, 79 of Huntley, died peacefully, February 1, 2020.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00pm with a service at 7pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
Richard was born January 21, 1941 the son of Frank and Marion Ouradnik. He married Joan Hoffman on January 16, 1965. He proudly served in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Joan, his son, Richard H. Ouradnik, grandchildren, Elizabeth, and Josh and great granddaughter, Melody Rose, he is also survived by his brother-in-law, Hal (Mary) Hoffman and by one niece, four nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020