Richard Shea
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove Street
Glenview, IL
Richard E. Shea, age 85, of Wilmette, IL. Beloved husband of Wendy Shea nee Rosenbloom. Loving father of Sheila Klest, Richard M. (Kimberly) Shea, Sandra (John) Pera, Alison Lewitas, Jordan (Lindsay) Shea, Timothy (Kimberly) Shea, Valerie (Andrew) Pavela, Kelly (Jake) Konrath, and the late Karen Shea. Proud grandfather of 20 and great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of the late Donald (Joyce) Shea. Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Thursday, March 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
