|
|
Richard E. White passed away on November 18, 2019. He was 66. His wife, Denise, and daughters Chelsea and Dorian were at his side.
He was an Electrical Engineer at Motorola for 33 years. Upon his retirement, he became an Apple Genius, displaying the patience of a saint assisting the technologically-challenged.
He had a passion for photography that cataloged much of his family's life, ensuring that those memories would live on through an immense archive of photographic images.
Rick and Denise raised their family in Cary IL where he developed a knack for grilling the perfect steak (although his love of A1 Sauce remains a mystery), enjoyed the antics of his dog Tootsie, and recently tackled pasta-making with typical scientific precision. He kept his beloved BMW in one side of the garage, and – again displaying incredible patience – endured Denise's knack for filling the other side with odd furniture pieces rescued from who-knows-where because she could "do something with it someday".
He is survived by 2 brothers (James and Donald), and was preceded in death by his brother John and his parents Robert and Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation in his memory would be greatly appreciated.
Visitation with the family will be held at Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary IL on Saturday, November 23, beginning at 2:00 PM and concluding with a Service at 5:00 PM.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019