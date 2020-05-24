Richard Eshoo 86, passed away May 11, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. He was born in Chicago and was a longtime resident of Mt. Prospect. Survivors include Jean Frost, children Joseph (Jennie) Eshoo, Cynthia (Daniel) Gorman, Michael Eshoo and Victoria Eshoo; grandchildren Hannah, Hayley and Daniel; brother Edward (the late Barbara) Eshoo; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen (née Terry) Eshoo; daughter Laura (Chris) Schwartz; brother Norman (Ramona) Eshoo. An Internment will be scheduled later at St. Michael Cemetery Palatine with a celebration of life to follow. To leave condolences and contact information, please email richeshoocelebration@gmail.com.





