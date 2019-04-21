On Wednesday, April 17, 2019 Richard Eugene (Dick) Myers , loving husband, father of one son, grandfather to three granddaughters, and great grandfather to six great grandchildren (and counting), passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Dick was born on June 26, 1930 in San Francisco CA to Harry and Sophie Myers. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from San Francisco State University where he was an all-city basketball player. After graduation Dick was accepted to Officer's Training School, joined the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant, and served in Ulm, Germany as a medic in the later stages of the Korean War. Upon his return he joined Betz Laboratories followed by Nalco Chemical where he spent over 30 years and retired as an Executive Vice President of Corporate Sales. On November 8, 1950 Dick married Betty Belle Cartwright, a love affair that lasted nearly 69 years. They raised one son, John. He had a passion for his family. Dick was known for his sage advice, consistent positive attitude, quick wit, and selflessness. He loved the outdoors, sports, travel and his time with family and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his father, Harry, his mother Sophie, his brother Harry Jr., and his sister Grace. He is survived by his wife Betty, his son John (Christine), his grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Allison (Blake), Michelle (Kyler), Cameron, Molly (Brad), Tim (Lucy); and his six great-grandchildren: Beckett, Lyndie, Brinley, Briggs, Caden and Maren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1 pm at Hinsdale Covenant Church, 412 S. Garfield Street, Hinsdale, Illinois. Service information: Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. –Willowbrook. 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary